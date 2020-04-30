Water mains fixed in Jersey City, Hoboken, but boil water advisory still in place

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Service has been fully restored to all Jersey City and Hoboken customers after two water main breaks, but a boil water advisory remains in place.
Customers were impacted when a state contractor struck the 36" main on Route 7 in Jersey City on Tuesday.
A boil water advisory remains in effect for both Jersey City and Hoboken because water sample test results will not be available until later Thursday afternoon.
In a separate event, the main break on 11th and Madison in Hoboken has also been repaired and full service has been restored to those customers in the area.
Repairs were successfully and quickly completed overnight Wednesday.
You can read the full boil water FAQ on mysuezwater.com.
