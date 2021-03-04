JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at JFK Airport, FAA says

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday night, according to the FAA.

Officials say an Embraer E190 operated by JetBlue Airways reported a flap issue and made an emergency landing around 8:10 p.m.

JetBlue says the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution due to an issue with one of the aircraft's hydraulic flaps.

JetBlue Flight 1262 was scheduled to land at LaGuardia Airport from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

RELATED | Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto Colorado street
EMBED More News Videos

This is new Nest camera video of debris from that United Airlines plane falling onto a street.



Officials say the plane taxied to the gate with no further issues.

The plane has been taken out of service for inspection.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: 13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV carrying 25 people in Southern California, CHP says
EMBED More News Videos

Thirteen people were killed and several others were seriously injured after an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a big rig in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityjfk international airportjetblueemergency landing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
Man recalls harrowing, unprovoked attack at subway station
NY entertainment venues can reopen in April -- except for Broadway
AccuWeather: Gusty again
Former top cop on mission to bring businesses back to NYC
Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign'
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Show More
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
Family reaches settlement in death of LI football player
With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Family begs for return of stolen urn containing loved one's ashes
More TOP STORIES News