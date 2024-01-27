JFK Airport limiting some terminal, Air Train access due to anticipated protests

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In anticipation of unauthorized demonstrations as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, JFK Airport will limit terminal and Air Train access.

Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East tried to access both JFK and LaGuardia airports earlier this year.

If you are flying out of Kennedy on Saturday, airport officials strongly encourage leaving extra early.

Ticketed passengers, employees with ID, and people who have valid business at the airport such as picking up passengers will be allowed through.

Port Authority police officers are expected to be on the scene to provide additional guidance.

