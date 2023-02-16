Power disruption at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 impacting travelers

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A power disruption at JFK Airport is impacting travelers on Thursday afternoon.
The disturbance at Terminal 1 is causing airport officials to shift some flights to arrive and depart from different terminals.
Terminal 1 serves several international carriers including Air France, Korean Air and Lufthansa.
Travelers are urged to check with their specific carriers for further details.
Few other details were released.
