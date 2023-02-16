Power disruption at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 impacting travelers

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A power disruption at JFK Airport is impacting travelers on Thursday afternoon.

The disturbance at Terminal 1 is causing airport officials to shift some flights to arrive and depart from different terminals.

Terminal 1 serves several international carriers including Air France, Korean Air and Lufthansa.

Travelers are urged to check with their specific carriers for further details.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.