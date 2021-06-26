Pets & Animals

Turtles rescued after trekking to JFK Airport in Queens

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Planes aren't the only regular arrivals at an airport in New York City.

Year after year, turtles return to John F. Kennedy Airport -- but this year they needed a little rescuing.

It's nothing new. Each year, the Port Authority's wildlife team looks out for hundreds of female terrapin turtles that come in from Jamaica Bay to lay eggs at the end of the runway.

Since it's not good for anyone for a plane take off with a turtle crossing the runway, the wildlife teams keep busy remaining on the lookout for them.

The team collects the turtles and releases them in a safe place just outside the airport.


