Politics

Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as first lady

EMBED <>More Videos

One-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making history -- she's the first first lady to have a full-time job outside the White House.

The professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College is making education a top priority issue.

EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.


Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa spoke with First Lady Biden during her first winter holiday in the role.



For decades, the First Lady of the United States has helped decorate the White House for the holidays.
EMBED More News Videos

Sade Baderinwa has more on how Dr. Jill Biden's holiday decorations were influenced by American families and essential workers.



"I'm happy with the decorations, I think it reflects what I've seen in this country, and I've seen people from all walks of life -- our essential workers, our nurses and our doctors and our teachers and policemen -- how communities have come together to support one another," Biden said.

Biden herself is an essential worker. She is still a full-time teacher, splitting her time between the White House and the classroom.
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden reflects on her first holiday season serving as both First Lady and teacher.



"I taught full-time when I was second lady and now as first lady, I'm still teaching, I'm giving finals tomorrow, I just think I worked hard for my degree, it means a lot to me, teaching is who I am," Biden said.
She even had a message for working moms and young women.

"One of the things I try to convey to my students is this sense of confidence, and I think it's really more important than my teaching them commas or thesis statements, but for them to believe in themselves and they can do anything they want to do," Biden said.

RELATED | First Lady says White House Christmas decorations inspired by American families
EMBED More News Videos

A behind-the-scenes look at how the White House is decorated for the holiday season



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonholidayjill bidenthe white houseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News