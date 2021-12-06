Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as first lady

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making history -- she's the first first lady to have a full-time job outside the White House.The professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College is making education a top priority issue.Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa spoke with First Lady Biden during her first winter holiday in the role.For decades, the First Lady of the United States has helped decorate the White House for the holidays."I'm happy with the decorations, I think it reflects what I've seen in this country, and I've seen people from all walks of life -- our essential workers, our nurses and our doctors and our teachers and policemen -- how communities have come together to support one another," Biden said.Biden herself is an essential worker. She is still a full-time teacher, splitting her time between the White House and the classroom."I taught full-time when I was second lady and now as first lady, I'm still teaching, I'm giving finals tomorrow, I just think I worked hard for my degree, it means a lot to me, teaching is who I am," Biden said.She even had a message for working moms and young women."One of the things I try to convey to my students is this sense of confidence, and I think it's really more important than my teaching them commas or thesis statements, but for them to believe in themselves and they can do anything they want to do," Biden said.