Jim McGreevey returns to public eye in video about Jersey City mayoral campaign

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey announced that he is running for mayor of Jersey City.

The announcement comes nearly two decades after a headline-making sex scandal forced McGreevey out of office.

He resigned in 2004 after he came out as gay following an extra-marital affair he had with a male staffer. The staffer claimed he was sexually harassed, but McGreevey denied those allegations.

Since leaving office in 2004, the 66-year-old Democrat has worked to rehabilitate his image. He focused his time out of public service on prison reform and reentry programs for formerly incarcerated individuals.

The video announcement for his new campaign features his daughter and formally incarcerated individuals who McGreevey has helped.

His mayoral campaign is "a new opportunity for Jersey City," he said in his announcement. McGreevey focused in on second chances, both for himself and for Jersey City.

"I'm imperfect. I'll always be imperfect. It's important to take accountability and do the next right thing," McGreevey said in the video.

He has also served as mayor of Woodbridge, one of the state's largest municipalities, from 2002 to 2004, while simultaneously holding office in the state Assembly and Senate.

The mayoral race does not take place in Jersey City until 2025. McGreevey plans to formally announce his campaign Thursday at 9 a.m., at El Sabor Del Cafe in Jersey City.

Flyers were placed on cars outside this restaurant as of Thursday morning, expressing disapproval of McGreevey's candidacy.

McGreevey will face competition in this race. Hudson County Commissioner Bill O'Dea is expected to announce he is running later in November.

