Jimmy Awards: Watch the musical theater competition Thursday

NEW YORK -- High school theater students from across the country are getting ready to compete in the 2021 Jimmy Awards.

This year's show will be virtual amid the COVID pandemic.

The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. You can find a link to the show here

There are 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States, and they are the faces and voices of the future of Broadway -- and the best of the Great White Way has come together virtually to coach the talented youngsters.

Students qualified for the national competition by earning top honors at various regional events, and the competition is intense.

Each year, two students are presented with a trophy for the Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor. Past winners, like Andrew Barth Feldman ("Dear Evan Hansen"), have gone on to star on Broadway.

This year's host is Corbin Bleu, of "High School Musical" fame.

