Grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter says 'we're in the final chapter'

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, The Carter Center announced on Tuesday.

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter said "it's clear we're in the final chapter" in an interview with People published Saturday.

Jimmy Carter, 98, entered hospice care in February. The former president beat brain cancer in 2015 but faced a series of health scares in 2019, and consequentially underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain.

Family and caregivers have been the only recent visitors to the Carters' Georgia home, Josh Carter told People. But "there's always somebody at the house" to keep the Carters company, he said.

A spokesperson for The Carter Center declined to comment to CNN regarding the interview.

"He's still fully Jimmy Carter," Josh Carter said of his grandfather. "I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands (how many well wishes he's received) and has felt the love."

Meanwhile, Josh Carter said his grandmother Rosalynn Carter, who has dementia, is cognizant of her diagnosis and even signed off on the May press release in which it was announced.

"She still knows who we are, for the most part - that we are family," Josh Carter said. "My grandmother is still able to form new memories."

Although the grandson of the former president told People it's "gotta be hard" for Jimmy Carter to see his wife lose some of her memories, he noted that "they've experienced everything that you can together. I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together."

"They are still holding hands ... it's just amazing," Josh Carter added.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple. Together, the Carters have redefined the role of former first family. In his post-presidency years, Carter founded The Carter Center along with his wife, Rosalynn, in hopes of advancing world peace and health. The center has worked to advance democracy by monitoring foreign elections and reducing diseases in developing countries over the years.

Jimmy Carter has been a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He also received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to push for peace across the globe.

A peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and was president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

