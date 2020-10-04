Health & Fitness

Joe Biden aides say future COVID-19 results will be released

Joe Biden speaks at United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is committing to releasing the results of all future COVID-19 tests the candidate takes.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates repeated Saturday evening that the former vice president is tested "regularly." But before President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week, Biden had not disclosed full details of his testing protocol or the results of each test.

Biden told reporters Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he was not tested earlier in the day but would be tested Sunday morning. His campaign said he tested negative for COVID-19 twice on Friday.

Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
EMBED More News Videos

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump's diagnosis.



Bates said in the statement that Biden was not in "close contact" with Trump, his family members or his aides during their debate Tuesday night. Several people in Trump's orbit have tested positive in recent days.

Biden's campaign also emphasized in its latest statement that Biden and his campaign for months has followed public health guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing. At the same time, Trump has held large public rallies without requiring masks or enforcing social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtonhealthcoronavirusjoe bidenpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
NYPD officers warned to wear masks or face disciplinary action
Trump approves $35M in Isaias relief for Long Island
Police: Man stabbed inside Lower Manhattan subway station
Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19, checks into hospital
Show More
VIDEO: Suspect in murder of Queens mother taken away in ambulance
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
Preakness 2020: 'Swiss Skydiver' wins in photo finish
NYC gym decides to open outdoor facility amid pandemic
COVID Updates: NYC tracking 4 'concerning' clusters of cases
More TOP STORIES News