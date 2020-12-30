Education

Paterson Eastside High School principal portrayed in film 'Lean on Me,' dead at 82

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The tough, yet inspirational Paterson high school principal portrayed in the hit film 'Lean on Me,' has died.

According to a Facebook post by the mayor of Paterson, former Eastside High School principal, Joe Clark, died Tuesday at his home in Florida at the age of 82.


Clark famously used a bullhorn and a baseball bat to keep his students in Paterson in line.

The bat, Clark once explained, was not a weapon, but a symbol of choice for students, who could either strike out or hit a home run.

Paterson Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer released a statement following the announcement of Clark's death:

"Joe Clark left his indelible mark on public education by being fiercely devoted to the students in his care. He demanded more from his students because he believed they could achieve more than what was expected of them. And with his bullhorn and baseball bat, and Joe Clark courageously stood in the way of anyone who dared to try to lure a young person down the wrong path. Joe Clark was even the subject of a Hollywood movie. But in the end, it is the many lives Joe Clark influenced for the better that have become his greatest legacy. Our hearts are deeply saddened by Joe Clark's passing, and our prayers are with his family and friends."

----------
