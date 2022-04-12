John Hinckley to perform concert in Brooklyn decades after Reagan assassination attempt

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The man infamous for his attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan back in 1981, is set to perform at a concert venue in Brooklyn this summer.

John Hinckley Jr. tweeted on Saturday, saying that he's "very excited" about his upcoming show on July 8.


He says the show is set to take place at the Market Hotel, located at 1140 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.

Tickets for the show are going for $20.

Hinckley's assassination attempt on President Reagan took place on March 31, 1981.

Despite seriously injuring the president as well as three others, Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from institutional psychiatric care in September of 2016.


