Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher in NJ saved 9-year-old boy from choking on bottle cap

Robert, a 9-year-old student at East Orange Community Charter School, was in his math class Wednesday when he needed a spit of water.
But couldn't get the cap off with his hands.
"And I tried with my teeth and it went into my throat," Robert said.
That's when Robert started choking on the cap.
"I went to the sink to cough it out," Robert said. "Then I ran to Miss Jenkins."
And Ms. Jenkins acted immediately.
"He was pointing to his neck and he's flustered," 3rd-grade teacher Janiece Jenkins said. "I did the Heimlich and here we are."
Robert has been a student at the charter school since pre-K so, naturally, the school is his second home.
The school administration called Robert's mom to let her know what happened.
ALSO READ | 17-year-old in custody in shooting outside Bronx school that killed teen, wounded 2 others
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip