Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher in NJ saved 9-year-old boy from choking on bottle cap

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One teacher's quick thinking at a school in New Jersey may have saved the life of a student.Robert, a 9-year-old student at East Orange Community Charter School, was in his math class Wednesday when he needed a spit of water.But couldn't get the cap off with his hands."And I tried with my teeth and it went into my throat," Robert said.That's when Robert started choking on the cap."I went to the sink to cough it out," Robert said. "Then I ran to Miss Jenkins."And Ms. Jenkins acted immediately."He was pointing to his neck and he's flustered," 3rd-grade teacher Janiece Jenkins said. "I did the Heimlich and here we are."Robert has been a student at the charter school since pre-K so, naturally, the school is his second home.The school administration called Robert's mom to let her know what happened.----------