Teen killed in shooting outside Bronx school identified, police search for gunman

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- The teenage girl who was shot and killed outside of a school in the Bronx on Friday was identified Saturday as police search for the gunman.

Police identified the girl as 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo.

Investigators said she had just left Bronx Preparatory Charter School in the South Bronx when gunfire rang out at the corner of E. 156th And St. Anns around 1:45 p.m.

Yambo was struck in the chest while another 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were each hit in the leg.

All three were taken to Lincoln Hospital where Yambo was pronounced dead.

The other teens were expected to survive their injuries.

The teenagers are believed to be innocent bystanders.

Police said the shooting stemmed from two people who were shouting and gesturing towards each other from across the street.

"The gentleman on the east side of the street pulls out a firearm and he discharges his firearm in the westbound direction," NYPD Chief McCormack said.

Investigators are searching for both the gunman and the intended target.

