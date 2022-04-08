1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside South Bronx High School

One teenager was killed and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire outside of a Bronx high school Friday.

Shots rang out Friday afternoon outside South Bronx High School on East 156th Street.

The victims were two young women and one young man, one of the young women was killed.

The other young woman was shot in the leg while the male teenager was struck in his buttocks.

One victim is 16 years old and one is 17, but the age of the third victim is not yet known.

All three were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

So far, police have made no arrests.



