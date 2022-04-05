missing man

77-year-old man missing in East New York could be driving Honda Ridgeline, last seen April 3

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 77-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his East New York home and his family is asking for help in locating him.

Keith Gilkes was last seen at his home on Jerome Street in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.



Police say Gilkes could also be driving a black 2017 Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck which was last seen Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. on the George Washington Bridge headed to New Jersey.

Gilkes is described as 5'10" and 150lbs with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-and-white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynelderlymissing mansilver alert
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Search on for missing 100-year-old man last seen in Brooklyn
Missing 20-year-old man with Autism from Queens found safe
Police searching for 84-year-old man missing for over 24 hours
Missing NYU adjunct professor found safe at hospital
TOP STORIES
61-year-old woman walking on Bronx street shot dead
Man killed after being stabbed in torso in Chinatown
1 hurt when small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
AccuWeather: Rain developing
Woman dies after being struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
Show More
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Car stolen with 11-year-old inside from NJ bank parking lot
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Ferrari stolen from 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's garage
More TOP STORIES News