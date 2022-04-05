77-year-old man missing in East New York could be driving Honda Ridgeline, last seen April 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 77-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his East New York home and his family is asking for help in locating him.Keith Gilkes was last seen at his home on Jerome Street in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.Police say Gilkes could also be driving a black 2017 Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck which was last seen Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. on the George Washington Bridge headed to New Jersey.Gilkes is described as 5'10" and 150lbs with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is bald.He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-and-white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------