77-year-old man missing in East New York could be driving Honda Ridgeline, last seen April 3

Keith Gilkes was last seen at his home on Jerome Street in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.
Police say Gilkes could also be driving a black 2017 Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck which was last seen Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. on the George Washington Bridge headed to New Jersey.
Gilkes is described as 5'10" and 150lbs with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is bald.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-and-white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
