Arrest made after hospital employee shot, killed in parking garage on Long Island

Police arrested Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, of Bay Shore on Friday and was charged with the murder of Amelia Laguerre, 33.
Laguerre was found last week with multiple gunshot wounds in a New Hyde Park parking garage that is used by Northwell Health and other offices in the same building.
Laguerre was then taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
In an email to employees, Northwell Health said it was an apparent domestic dispute.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS
ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip