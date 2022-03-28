65-year-old employee shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. inside the shop located at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue.

They say a 65-year-old man was shot once in the head.

He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

He's described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo and carrying a book bag.



No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

