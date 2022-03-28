65-year-old employee shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. inside the shop located at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue.
They say a 65-year-old man was shot once in the head.
NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled on foot.
He's described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo and carrying a book bag.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
