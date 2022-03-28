65-year-old employee shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. inside the shop located at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue.They say a 65-year-old man was shot once in the head.He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.Police say the suspect fled on foot.He's described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo and carrying a book bag.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------