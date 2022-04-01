Hospital employee shot and killed in facility's parking garage on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Northwell Health employee was shot and killed in the parking garage of the hospital on Long Island.

The shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park.

Nassau County Police are currently investigating.



Northwell Health released a statement saying,

"Late this afternoon, a Northwell employee was shot in the publicly-accessible parking garage of our facility at 1999 Marcus Avenue, a collection of physician offices and specialty care practices. Several team members rendered aid at the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. We refer all further questions to Nassau County Police Department, which is actively investigating the incident. Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member."

No other injuries were reported.

