Hospital employee shot and killed in facility's parking garage on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Northwell Health employee was shot and killed in the parking garage of the hospital on Long Island.The shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park.Nassau County Police are currently investigating.Northwell Health released a statement saying,."No other injuries were reported.----------