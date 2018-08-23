John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for a 10th time

This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon. ((New York State Department of Corrections via AP))

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
The man who murdered John Lennon was denied parole for a 10th time Thursday.

Mark David Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle outside of the Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on December 8, 1980.

The 63-year-old went before New York's parole board earlier this week.

Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago. He will be eligible again in 2020.

