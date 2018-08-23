The man who murdered John Lennon was denied parole for a 10th time Thursday.Mark David Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle outside of the Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on December 8, 1980.The 63-year-old went before New York's parole board earlier this week.Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago. He will be eligible again in 2020.----------