  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New York local news legend John Roland dies at 81

By WABC logo
Monday, May 8, 2023 3:11AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A legend of New York local news has died - former Fox 5 anchor John Roland.

For nearly 30 years, Roland delivered the news to New Yorkers at 10 every night.

He first joined the station in 1969 when Channel 5 was still part of Metromedia. He took over as the main anchor in 1979.

Roland had a gritty style that became familiar to everyone in New York.

Roland retired in 2004, but his style influenced many journalists still working today.

Roland was 81.

ALSO READ | Subway chokehold: Friend of Jordan Neely speaks out

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW