New York local news legend John Roland dies at 81

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A legend of New York local news has died - former Fox 5 anchor John Roland.
For nearly 30 years, Roland delivered the news to New Yorkers at 10 every night.
He first joined the station in 1969 when Channel 5 was still part of Metromedia. He took over as the main anchor in 1979.
Roland had a gritty style that became familiar to everyone in New York.
Roland retired in 2004, but his style influenced many journalists still working today.
Roland was 81.
