Joyce Dinkins, wife of former NYC Mayor David Dinkins, passes away

By Eyewitness News

(Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The wife of former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has passed away.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement of Joyce Dinkins' death on Twitter, sending his condolences to her family.



"Very sad to learn of the passing of Joyce Dinkins," Cuomo said. "Born in NYC, she spent her time as its First Lady with grace & purpose-dedicated to education and a champion for literacy."

Lynda Hamilton on behalf of the Dinkins Family:

"Joyce Burrows Dinkins, the youngest of two daughters of Daniel Burrows and Elaine Nelthrop Burrows, was born in 1930. Daniel Burrows was a prominent entrepreneur and political figure in Harlem. Joyce was raised and educated in Harlem, and graduated from George Washington High School. She then attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1953."

Joyce Dinkins served as First Lady when her husband, David Dinkins, was the mayor of New York City from 1990 to 1993.

Hamilton goes on to say, "As First Lady of New York City, Joyce promoted education, health care and the arts for children. She served as honorary chair of the Mayor's Task Force on Child Abuse, chairperson of "The First Day Back to School" a multi-media service campaign, and honorary chairperson of New York City's Children's Week. But her primary concern was always increasing the literacy of New York's children."

According to Hamilton, Dinkins passed away on Sunday.

"Joyce B Dinkins peacefully transitioned from this life, at home in the company of her family, on October 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held sometime after the COVID crisis ends. While our city will miss this incredible human being who personified grace, compassion, and love, her family will strive to honor her legacy," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says that In lieu of flowers, the Dinkins family says donations can be made to the Howard University Scholarship Fund, Joyce B Dinkins Children's Collection at Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and Calvary Hospital Hospice Care.

