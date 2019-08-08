Judge allows Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case to go forward

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A New York City judge rejected actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s request to have his groping case thrown out.

Judge Phyllis Chu said in a written ruling this week that conflicting accounts of the accusations against the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star should be resolved at a trial starting Sept. 3.

An attorney for Gooding, Mark Heller, said in a statement Thursday that he still expects his client to be exonerated.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan has accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

The defense had filed papers saying the misdemeanor forcible touching case should be dismissed based on accounts of two witnesses who say it never happened, and that video from the bar backs up that claim. The papers argued that since there was clear evidence that no crime was committed, it was necessary to throw out the case to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

The judge wrote: "This court disagrees. The conflicting factual allegations between the criminal court information and the defendant's motion should be resolved at trial."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymidtownmanhattancelebritycrimeassaultactor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Official: Suspect dead after officer shot in legs, man shot in neck
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Show More
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa
Woman found dead in New Jersey murder mystery
More TOP STORIES News