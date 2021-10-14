Cab driver shot twice, found dead in parking lot of New Rochelle catering hall

Police say the 62-year-old victim, who works at Express City Taxi, was shot twice outside Juliano's Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle.
Officers on patrol spotted his body just before 3 a.m.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A colleague at the taxi service said the victim ended his shift at 2:40 a.m., and his car was still running at the scene hours later.
The taxi cab company parks their cars along the wall adjacent to the catering hall.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
