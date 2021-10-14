Cab driver shot twice, found dead in parking lot of New Rochelle catering hall

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- An off-duty cab driver was found dead in the parking lot of a Westchester County catering hall early Thursday.

Police say the 62-year-old victim, who works at Express City Taxi, was shot twice outside Juliano's Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle.

Officers on patrol spotted his body just before 3 a.m.

ALSO READ | What Gabby Petito's death by strangulation could mean for Brian Laundrie's case
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.


The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A colleague at the taxi service said the victim ended his shift at 2:40 a.m., and his car was still running at the scene hours later.

The taxi cab company parks their cars along the wall adjacent to the catering hall.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

LIGHTER NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new rochellewestchester countymurdershooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy on bus struck by stray bullet in NYC
Teachers battle vaccine mandate in court, health care fight delayed
Dog survives 5 days without food, water while waiting to be rescued
NYPD officer allegedly kills woman, shoots ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn
Home heating bills set to skyrocket this winter
AccuWeather: Clouds and fog, much warmer with sun
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Show More
Kryie Irving doing 'what's best for me' with vaccine refusal
Substitute teachers in Oregon no longer need college degrees
2 pedestrians hit, 1 officer hurt in separate stolen car crashes in NJ
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
More TOP STORIES News