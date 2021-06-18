New York City to mark Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan

President Joe Biden handed out ceremonial pens after signing the legislation, making every June 19th a national holiday to honor all the victims of slavery.
This is now the first new federal holiday since 1983 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day was created.
The measure had unanimous support in the senate but 14 no votes by Republicans in the House.
"The emancipation of enslaved Black Americans didn't mark the end of America's work to deliver on the promise of equality. It only marked the beginning. To honor the true meaning of Juneteenth, we have to continue toward that promise because we've not gotten there yet," President Biden said.
Last year, Juneteenth fell during the days after George Floyd's brutal murder. It was marked by a series of marches throughout the city and country.
The city is marking the holiday this year, with a new economic plan called the "Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan" that will provide savings plans for every public school kindergarten student, scholarships, and paid internships.
The holiday will also be observed Friday with a block party at St. Nicholas Park.
For a list of Juneteenth events across the city, visit NYC.gov/Juneteenth.
More on the NYC Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan:
Universal NYC Baby Bonds: Expand NYC Kids Rise to every public school child
New York City will directly confront the racial generational racial wealth gap by expanding savings plans to every single public school kindergarten student next school year. This initiative will both open accounts and put a minimum of $100 into every account.
In 2016, Mayor de Blasio launched a baby bonds 529 college savings pilot in Queens School District 30 in partnership with the non-profit, NYC Kids Rise (NYCKR). Children in this district now have over $6 million to go toward their college and career training.
Building on success of the pilot, the Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan expands NYCKR through public-private partnerships to all school districts, providing universal 529 savings accounts to every public-school child, starting in Kindergarten this upcoming school year. The City will invest $15 million annually through 2025. Every public dollar is estimated to leverage 20-25 times in philanthropy, family savings, community scholarships, and investment returns by the time a child graduates from high school.
CUNY Scholarship Fund: Over 2,800 four-year CUNY scholarships for Black and low-income students
New York City will promote the education and career success of Black and low-income students by providing over 2,800 four-year CUNY ACE model scholarships valued at $4,000 per year. This $45 million investment will help cover gaps in financial aid, books, transportation, and advising for eligible students.
The program will serve 1,000 students at Medgar Evers College and 1,800 low-income students in the Taskforce neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID, NYCHA housing developments, and other low-income zip codes.
The Brooklyn Recovery Corps at Medgar Evers College: Paid internships, work experience and career prep for over 200 students a year
Medgar Evers College will launch the Brooklyn Recovery Corps to provide over 200 students annually with the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing economic recovery of Brooklyn, focusing on experiences that integrate science, business, public health, or the green economy.
The $900,000 annual investments ($4.5 million over 5 years) will student fellows will gain technical skills, academic credit or paid internships, work experience, career preparation support and engagement with the community, and STEM-focused career placement opportunities.
The Taskforce on Racial Inclusion & Equity brings an equity-based approach to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in the city's hardest-hit communities. Services and supports are tailored to meet the unique challenges of New Yorkers in communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. More specifically, the Taskforce has made a series of announcements to build generational wealth including:
--Employee Ownership - pathway for employees to succeed their employers
--New M/WBE requirements, mentoring and matching services
--Equitable Ownership - requiring at least 25% M/WBE and/or non-profit ownership in Affordable Housing projects
--NYC Acquisition Fund - $210M loan fund for M/WBEs and non-profit developers
