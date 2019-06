Justice for Junior: Jury reaches verdict in Bronx teen's murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the reputed gang members accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.It is unknown if the verdict is for one defendant or more.The victim's mother, Leandra Feliz, arrived at Bronx Supreme Court hoping a jury will finally bring justice for Junior, her son who was killed last year.Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was alone when police say he was mistakenly targeted as a rival gang member by a group of 14 men all believed to be members of a faction of the Trinitarios gang.He tried to escape them runnng into a bodega. Caught on video, he was dragged out by the men and brutally stabbed. He later died after being cut with a machete.Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are on trial, accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz They're charged with first and second degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy and gang assault.Junior's mother has been following deliberations in an overflow courtroom and is anxiously awaiting a verdict."(I hope) that the divine and earthly justice be served, with God. Justice for Junior," she told reporters in Spanish.It has been an extremely emotional trial, so much so that Junior's mother had several outbursts and agreed to watch the trial in another room.The trial started last month and centered around one of the five suspects who flipped, testifying against the others.If they are convicted, they face up to life in prison.The trial of nine other suspects accused in Junior's murder is scheduled for September.----------