Five months after their innocent son was brutally murdered outside of a Bronx bodega , Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's parents faced 13 of the 14 people accused of killing him Thursday.The suspects, all said to be members of the Trinitarios gang, were facing a judge on routine motions.One defendant, Frederick Then, who was the most recent suspect to surrender , was not appearing since his attorney was not available.All 14 remain behind bars.The suspects are identified as:--Jose Tavarez--Manuel Rivera--Danel Fernandez--Danilo Payamps Pacheco--Diego Suero--Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion--Ronald Urena--Frederick Then--Jonaiki Martinez Estrella--Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago--Jose Muniz--Elvin Garcia--Luis Cabrera SantosThey are facing murder, manslaughter and other charges.Junior died in June after he was chased and slashed in the neck with a machete in the Tremont section of the Bronx in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. His murder sparked a public outcry, and the hashtag # JusticeForJunior went viral.Authorities believe the suspects were targeting a rival gang member.In court, prosecutors requested DNA from all the defendants. All but suspected ringleader Diego Suero agreed.The suspects will be back in court on December 21.----------