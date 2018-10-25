JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: Parents of slain Bronx teen face suspects in court

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Five months after their innocent son was brutally murdered outside of a Bronx bodega, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's parents faced 13 of the 14 people accused of killing him Thursday.

The suspects, all said to be members of the Trinitarios gang, were facing a judge on routine motions.

One defendant, Frederick Then, who was the most recent suspect to surrender, was not appearing since his attorney was not available.

All 14 remain behind bars.

The suspects are identified as:
--Jose Tavarez
--Manuel Rivera
--Danel Fernandez
--Danilo Payamps Pacheco
--Diego Suero
--Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion
--Ronald Urena
--Frederick Then
--Jonaiki Martinez Estrella
--Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago
--Jose Muniz
--Elvin Garcia
--Luis Cabrera Santos

They are facing murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Junior died in June after he was chased and slashed in the neck with a machete in the Tremont section of the Bronx in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. His murder sparked a public outcry, and the hashtag #JusticeForJunior went viral.

Authorities believe the suspects were targeting a rival gang member.

In court, prosecutors requested DNA from all the defendants. All but suspected ringleader Diego Suero agreed.

The suspects will be back in court on December 21.

