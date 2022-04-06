3 new K-9 officers to be training in explosive detection, expected to graduate next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are three young, Port Authority Police officers training in Newark, and they are eager to protect using their keen sense of smell."Our goal as Port Authority police officers is to keep the patrons safe at our facilities," officer Eric Brozek said.Ciri, Vinny, and Perry are the latest K-9 officers in training for the Port Authority and they all have very different personalities.But they do all have one thing in common- they want to work.These three dogs are specializing in detecting explosive devices and will be able to detect 15 different explosive odors."The K-9 has to be right, we don't have room for error," Brozek said.Officer Rodney Arroyo trains the new K-9 recruits and says they're determined to search everything, "terminals, aircraft, vehicles, luggage."The K-9's work is instrumental in keeping travel hubs safe.On Wednesday an unattended bag at Newark Airport caused concern and K-9 Daga, who is certified, came in to complete the search.And just like that: all clear."it's nose, you can't replace a dog's nose," Arroyo said. " The dog recognizes there is an odor to sit on. And he sits on it."Arroyo trains the dogs and their handlers to be ready for any situation."We have millions of people who travel through our facilities," Arroyo said. "We have to be on top of our A-game all the time."These three K-9 officers in training are going to make sure you get to where to need to be."We came to work to make sure you get on your flight or your bus," Brozek said.All three canines will be graduating next week bringing the Port Authority K-9 unit total to 44 dogs.----------