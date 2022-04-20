Funeral today for 12-year-old boy gunned down in parked car in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Family, friends and other mourners are gathering Wednesday to bid a final farewell to a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed while eating in a parked car in Brooklyn.

Funeral services are being held for Kade Lewin, who was in the car with his 20-year-old cousin Jenna Ellis and an 8-year-old relative when someone opened fire from a passing car on the street in East Flatbush on March 31.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the viewing prior to the funeral at New Life Tabernacle, with burial to follow at Canarsie Cemetery.

Lewin was struck in the head, while Ellis was struck six times and rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

"This amazing young girl was just taking care of her young family members, treating them to food," Adams said after the shooting. "Just had them out enjoying the day, the night, pulled over to watch a movie and to eat the food, and in that instant, lost him, lost Kade. Whose child is next?"

The 8-year-old girl was not wounded.

Police believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made in this case, although police say there are some leads.

The Lewin family had asked for help to pay the mounting bills for Ellis' care and Kade's funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Ellis' medical bills and funeral costs.

"This violence, this gun action, it has to stop," Ellis' mother Jennifer Jones Ellis said. "It is way too much. My nephew, he's gone, never to return to this world. My daughter is laid up in the hospital blaming herself. Why should she blame herself?"

She pleaded for people to not just record crimes happening, but rather use those phones to call the police.

"All I'm asking, please come forward, please, please somebody say something," Kade's mother, Suzette Lewin said. "I'm asking for justice for Kade. Please, I'm asking for justice, please."

