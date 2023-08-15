16 sought in Union Square riot for damaging car during Kai Cenat event

More than a dozen people are wanted for damaging a vehicle during the riot in Union Square during a Kai Cenat event.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released images of 16 people wanted in a riot in Union Square earlier this month.

Police say they all damaged an unoccupied BMW by climbing on top and jumping on the car.

Hundreds of people arrived at Union Square on August 4th, for what was supposed to be a giveaway by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Cenat spoke out for the first time last week after crowds erupted in Union Square Park.

"After Friday bro, I've come to realize the amount of, not only power, but influence that I have on people," Cenat said in a video entitled, "First stream after New York".

In Cenat's first stream since the chaos, he says the event was supposed to be a "safe and fun" giveaway. He says what ended up happening was not his intention.

"I am beyond disappointed in anyone that became destructive that day," Cenat also said.

Cenat is facing 3 charges including riot, first degree, causing public injury and damage, which is a felony. He faces 2 misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. He is due back in court this week.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The NYPD continues to search for some of the young people who were in the street Friday.

Cenat faces charges, and members of the NYPD are still looking for some of the young people who were in the street Friday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.