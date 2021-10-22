Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Bronx to talk about Build Back Better, but gets interrupted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11153775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five guns were found on students in New York City schools in a 24-hour period.

BRONX (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Bronx Friday afternoon, but it wasn't without incident.Harris was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Northeast Bronx YMCA in Edenwald.Both officials deliverd remarks to the audience on how the bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda benefit working families.The Vice President was interrupted mid-speech by a protester who stood up and started yelling at her from the audience.The protester was apparently yelling about better infrastructure that would have stopped people drowning in their basements in Queens during Ida."You are right brother," Harris said. "You and I will talk after I give my comments and I am happy to talk with you. But right now let's talk about the agenda that will include speaking to all people and allowing everybody to be heard, because thats part of what we want in our democracy. Everybody gets a chance to talk and everybody gets a chance to be heard."The audience applauded as the protester was led out of the room.The Senate has passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but, it still has to be approved by the House.Meanwhile, some Democrats are resisting the tax hikes and the climate change measures proposed in the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda.Harris said the deal would lower childcare and energy costs as well as provide universal pre-K.----------