Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Bronx to talk about Build Back Better, but gets interrupted

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Protester interrupts VP Kamala Harris' visit to the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Bronx Friday afternoon, but it wasn't without incident.

Harris was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Northeast Bronx YMCA in Edenwald.

Both officials deliverd remarks to the audience on how the bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda benefit working families.



The Vice President was interrupted mid-speech by a protester who stood up and started yelling at her from the audience.

The protester was apparently yelling about better infrastructure that would have stopped people drowning in their basements in Queens during Ida.

"You are right brother," Harris said. "You and I will talk after I give my comments and I am happy to talk with you. But right now let's talk about the agenda that will include speaking to all people and allowing everybody to be heard, because thats part of what we want in our democracy. Everybody gets a chance to talk and everybody gets a chance to be heard."

The audience applauded as the protester was led out of the room.

The Senate has passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but, it still has to be approved by the House.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are resisting the tax hikes and the climate change measures proposed in the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Harris said the deal would lower childcare and energy costs as well as provide universal pre-K.

ALSO READ | 5 guns found on students in NYC schools in 24-hour period
EMBED More News Videos

Five guns were found on students in New York City schools in a 24-hour period.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbronxnew york citybronx newskamala harrisinfrastructure
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News