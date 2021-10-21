5 guns found on students in NYC schools in 24-hour period

By Eyewitness News
5 guns found on students in NYC schools in 24-hour period

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Five guns were found on students in New York City schools in a 24-hour period.

On Thursday evening, there was another day of violence in the South Bronx, after there was a shooting on the street - just steps from PS 65 Mother Hale Academy on E. 141 Street and Cypress Avenue.

"You just gotta think, 'jeez, what if that's a relative, close friend, neighbor?'" said neighborhood resident Eli Aponte.

Police quickly took someone into custody and the victim is expected to survive.

None of this had anything to do with the school down the block, but it sure was close.

Students in the nation's largest public school system have been caught with guns - some of them loaded, five times in the past two days.

Discoveries, largely by unarmed NYPD school safety officers, who, on Wednesday recovered three guns from students at three schools in the Bronx and Brooklyn, and then on Thursday morning in two more schools - one in the Bronx, and one in Queens.

The union representing school safety officers says it is happening at schools without metal detectors, and it isn't limited to just guns. During the last several weeks, the union said in a statement, there have also been butcher knives brought into schools, stabbings on school campuses and bloody fights among students that spilled into the surrounding neighborhoods.

The union called it part of the every day risk of danger, for students and staff alike.



"Every 2-3 days, there's something going on in this area," added Aponte.

Tens of thousands of video cameras are embedded throughout New York City, and some of those cameras can be used for facial recognition.



