Bassist Karina Rykman releases 'Joyride,' Phish star coproduces her debut album

Karina Rykman is one of the few female, rock bass players, and after a decade of hard work, she's set to release her first album next week. Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Now an update to a story we first brought you in 2020 about a young musician who persevered during the pandemic.

I first met Karina more than a decade ago when she was in a band called "Youth Posse," and I remain fascinated by her story.

Success came after she played in half a dozen bands that didn't hit big, but she just kept going.

She is tomorrow's big star, here today! Her future? As golden as the Fender bass built just for her.

"Today, we are in our tiny studio where we work everything out, me and my band, and you know, we have Chris on the drums and Adam on guitar," Karina said. "They're my dear friends from NYU who have been around the world and back with me."

Karina's journey began in high school when she first got in touch with me.

"We met when I tweeted you. I was about 16 or 17 years old," she said.

An early sign of the initiative that has powered her career.

"A lot of diligence, a lot of not giving up even when things look sort of grim, a lot of just like sheer force of will and desire to keep going," Karina said.

Now, she's rehearsing for a fall tour to support her first album, "Joyride" with Trey Anastasio from the band Phish co-producing it and playing guitar on five tracks.

Karina met the star when she was in middle school.

"Just to get mentorship from somebody I respect so greatly and for so many years, and whose music has really without exaggeration, changed my life is beyond words," she said.

Karina compares herself to a gambler who just wants to stay in the game.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, overwhelmed to even consider that this could be my life," she said.

Her dedication, which began at an early age has paid off, and Karina Rykman truly deserves all that is happening to her right now.

The first two singles from her album called "Joyride" are streaming everywhere now.

