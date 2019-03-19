Karina Vetrano murder: Mother testifies in Chanel Lewis' retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Karina Vetrano's mother testified Tuesday in the retrial of the man charged in her daughter's murder.
Cathie Vetrano, who now has a tattoo of her daughter's face on her forearm and wore a butterfly pin because of Karina's fondness for butterflies, did not take the stand in Chanel Lewis' first trial but was called as a witness over the objections of the defense.
Lewis, 22, is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Karina Vetrano as she jogged near her home in Howard Beach, Queens, in 2016.
His first trial ended in November with a hung jury.
"A young woman full of life, barely 30 years old, and her life was stolen from her by the man who sits in this courtroom at that table over here," assistant Queens DA Brad Leventhal said during opening statements Monday.
Leventhal painted a vivid and horrifying portrait of the crime, describing how Vetrano left her home and was attacked and murdered in Spring Creek Park.
"He squeezed and he squeezed and he squeezed," Leventhal said. "He choked her until she couldn't resist anymore. He choked her until she couldn't struggle anymore. He choked her until she couldn't breathe anymore. He choked her until she died, alone, scared."
It its opening, the defense sought to rekindle the same doubts that led to the first mistrial.
"This awful crime was not committed by that young man," defense attorney Jen Cheung said. "Chanel did not murder Karina. He did not sexually assault her either. Ladies and gentlemen, you won't hear evidence linking Chanel to a sexual assault. You won't see Chanel's blood or body fluid, shoe prints or hair at the crime scene. You won't see his fingerprints at the crime scene either."
Despite DNA evidence and an on-camera confession, jurors in the first trial found themselves deadlocked with real concerns about how police conducted their investigation.
Five of 12 jurors felt that prosecutors didn't make the case after the defense argued that the videotaped confession was coerced and raised questions about how police collected DNA evidence.
"The very evidence that the government thinks proves their case actually leaves a host of reasonable doubts," Cheung said.
Prosecutors claim DNA from underneath Vetrano's fingernails, on her neck, and on her cell phone matched that of Lewis.
The Legal Aid Society stresses that Lewis "is presumed innocent" and that jurors must scrutinize the accuracy and reliability of statements police say they obtained from the defendant and the reliability of DNA evidence.
They also note that prosecutors have a "burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Karina Vetrano murder: Mother testifies in Chanel Lewis' retrial
TOP STORIES
Show More