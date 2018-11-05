HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Karina Vetrano murder trial begins with opening statements

The family of the man accused believes his confession was coerced.

Opening statements are underway in the trial of the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano, a woman who was out for a jog when she was brutally murdered in Queens.

Chanel Lewis, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police say he strangled and sexually assaulted Vetrano along a running path in Howard Beach in August of 2016.

He was arrested six months later.

Police believe Lewis chose the 30- year-old victim at random.

She had gone for a run but did not return, and her own father and police found her body in the weeds near the park not far from her home.

Lewis' family members believe his confession was coerced.

