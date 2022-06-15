Politics

Mayor Adams expected to endorse Hochul for governor of New York

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Hochul is expected to join Mayor Adams as he makes endorsement for governor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make his endorsement for governor of New York as we gear up for the primaries.

Governor Kathy Hochul will be with Mayor Adams as he makes his announcement at a union rally Wednesday morning in Manhattan.


A poll released earlier this week found the governor has a 40-point lead over her closest competitor.



However, the mayor's decision is sure to disappoint her opponents Tom Suozzi, who considered being Adams' deputy mayor, and Jumaane Williams, who has a good relationship with the mayor and is a fellow Brooklyn resident.

Congressman Lee Zeldin leads the Republican primary.


ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityprimary electioneric adamskathy hochul
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Man stabbed in back in NYC; police searching for suspects
Show More
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Chicago suburb: police
NYC to cut some swim programs due to lifeguard shortage
Pride Week kicks off in the Bronx amid rise in hate crimes
At least 14 kids hurt when inflatable bounce house overturns
New 'FX on Hulu' show 'The Old Man,' premieres in NYC
More TOP STORIES News