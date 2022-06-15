Mayor Adams expected to endorse Hochul for governor of New York

Governor Kathy Hochul will be with Mayor Adams as he makes his announcement at a union rally Wednesday morning in Manhattan.
A poll released earlier this week found the governor has a 40-point lead over her closest competitor.
However, the mayor's decision is sure to disappoint her opponents Tom Suozzi, who considered being Adams' deputy mayor, and Jumaane Williams, who has a good relationship with the mayor and is a fellow Brooklyn resident.
Congressman Lee Zeldin leads the Republican primary.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts