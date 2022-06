Mayor Adams expected to endorse Hochul for governor of New York

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make his endorsement for governor of New York as we gear up for the primaries.Governor Kathy Hochul will be with Mayor Adams as he makes his announcement at a union rally Wednesday morning in Manhattan.A poll released earlier this week found the governor has a 40-point lead over her closest competitor.However, the mayor's decision is sure to disappoint her opponents Tom Suozzi, who considered being Adams' deputy mayor, and Jumaane Williams, who has a good relationship with the mayor and is a fellow Brooklyn resident.Congressman Lee Zeldin leads the Republican primary.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.