New York Gubernatorial candidates hone in on undecided voters two days before election

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin bring in party heavy hitters to rally on their last campaign weekends. Johny Fernandez has details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is the last day to vote early in New York and the candidates for governor are still pushing for support ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spent time in the Hudson Valley on Saturday. His rallies, like the one in Putnam County, had strong turnouts.

New York Republicans were energized with increasingly better odds of electing a Republican governor for the first time in 20 years.

"Well, why are you bringing all these people to New York if this race isn't as close as it actually is?," Zeldin said previously about incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul's appearances with Democratic politicians.

Hochul hit the road this weekend, as well, reliably to some of the state's blue strongholds.

She was accompanied with heavy hitters, like former President Bill Clinton, as she tackled hot-button issues like cashless bail. Hochul also looked gain support from the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm not going for the MAGA republican vote. I'm going for the heart and soul of New York," Hochul said recently on her campaign trail. She will be joined by President Joe Biden in Yonkers as this weekend closes out.

Both parties are making sure to make the most of the few days left before Election Day.

Hochul was in Sunnyside, Queens Saturday morning.

As one of her six campaign events this weekend, Hochul was supported by Mayor Eric Adams, Senator Chuck Schumer, and others, at a unity rally.

Zeldin began this final weekend before the election with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Zeldin worked to sway undecided and Democratic voters.

"We're taking our streets back, we're taking our subways back, we will fire weak District Attorneys who refuse to enforce the law, we will back our men and women in law enforcement," Zeldin said on his campaign trail.

Crime has been a focal point for Zeldin as the election draws near. He said he believes he is the best candidate to fight the rise in crime, something many New Yorkers are concerned about.

"It is so illogical to say you're tough on crime, but you're soft on guns. He thinks the answer is to people on subways carrying guns, teachers in classrooms with loaded guns," Hochul said about Zeldin's views on crime.

Hochul was in Brooklyn Friday morning for the annual Democratic Breakfast greeting constituents and taking selfies with them in front of the Barclays Center.

Just Thursday night Hochul held a large rally at Barnard College in Manhattan with some other major names from the Democratic Party-- Vice President Kamala Harris and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Fight for the ideals and the attainment of the ideals of our nation. That is what is at stake. And so we will fight! And when we fight we win!" said Harris.

And with turnout being the key for Hochul, there is perhaps only one other name that could perk up the ears of undecided voters: Former President Barack Obama.

Obama has been doing radio ads for Hochul in the final two weeks of the race.

During an event on Thursday morning, Eyewitness News asked Hochul what she would say to Democrats in NYC who are worried about rising prices and crime.

"Most voters understand that I've been the governor one year," Hochul said. "There are national trends going on and I've been in the trenches fighting for them."

The Hochul campaign is trying to energize the base and stave off a Republican insurgence-led Zeldin who held a rally during the week in Rensselaer County.

Despite his anti-abortion stance and his close ties to Donald Trump, he's polling within single digits of the incumbent with his laser focus on crime.

"What is so important here in the home stretch is for all of us to do everything in our power, take absolutely nothing for granted, campaign like if we're behind no matter what," Zeldin said.

Zeldin said on Fox News he thinks Democrats will vote for him with his message on crime.

"You have Democrats who feel like their party has left them," he said. "Some Democrats consider themselves to be conservative. Some Democrats register because that's what you do if you want your vote to count.

"Someone who says they're tough on crime, but soft on guns is just trying to perpetrate a fraud," Hochul said.

Zeldin spoke in Manhattan's West Village during the week where a jogger was raped.

Now Hochul is in her own fight to become New York's first elected female governor.

"If you believe we need common sense laws to protect our citizens from being killed on our streets, if you believe we should continue investing in our people, investing in education, your education, making sure you have a shot at the New York dream that we cherish, then you need to make sure that I'm still the governor on Wednesday," Hochul said.

If Hochul loses it would be a major upset in a state that Democrat Andrew Cuomo won four years ago by 24 points.

Our partners at FiveThirtyEight show Hochul is up by an average of 7 points.

One big concern for Democrats is even if Hochul wins if it's not by the large margins they're used to, down-ballot candidates in closer races could find themselves swept out in a red wave -- even in blue New York.

