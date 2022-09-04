Gov. Hochul holds 4-point lead over Zeldin in New York governor's race: poll

A new poll indicates New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new poll indicates New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.

According to the survey conducted by The Trafalgar Group, Hochul has just a 4% lead over the Long Island congressman.

Earlier polls had the Democratic governor up by as much as 24 points.

The latest poll puts Hochul's lead narrowly outside the margin of error.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube