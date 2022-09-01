NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

New video going viral shows an NYPD officer punching a woman in the face after she tried to interfere with an arrest in Harlem, NYC. Dan Krauth has the story.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released bodycam footage showing the moments leading up to and including a police officer striking a woman who was allegedly interfering with an arrest in Harlem.

Earlier video showing the encounter sparked strong reactions from community activists and officers.

The bodycam footage starts with police arresting 22-year-old Elvin James, who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder.

Police say he was carrying a loaded illegal ghost gun at the time of his arrest, during which 19-year-old Tamani Crum approached the officers.

She is grabbed by Officer Kendo Kinsey, and the two get into a shoving match. Within seconds, Kinsey strikes the woman, knocking her to the ground.

"During this encounter, a female acquaintance of this individual began to interfere with the arrest, including striking one of the officers," the NYPD said in a statement. "That officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand. The woman was placed under arrest for Obstructing Governmental Administration, remained conscious, and was transported to an area hospital at her request. Two additional females were similarly charged with interfering with the actions of police officers during this incident."

Full NYPD bodycam footage (Warning: Contains profanity):

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams strongly defended the officer's actions.

"We had a person that was wanted for attempted murder," he said. "Attempted murder. Police officers found him. He was armed with a ghost gun in his belt. Those officers show great restraint. They didn't discharge their weapons, they subdued him. While they were subduing him, a crowd came and attempted to disrupt the arrest. The young lady came, smacked a police officer. The police officer responded. I think those officers on the scene showed great restraint. They did what the system called for. They didn't turn off their body cameras. That's why we have footage of what happened. I am not going to tell police officers to go out, apprehend dangerous people, and then come later, when they did what they were supposed to do, and not say, 'You protected the people of this city.' Now, we're going to do an investigation. We will look at the video. If there is a need to retrain, if there is a need to do other things, we are going to do that. But let's be clear. They were arresting a person was being pursued for attempted murder. He was armed with a ghost gun in his belt, and people got in and interrupted while police were taking action. That's just can't happen. I'll tell New Yorkers all the time, don't endanger yourself and don't endanger other officers, and don't endanger the public. At a safe distance, you can video what the officers are doing. But you should never go inside a scene of apprehension. And if you look at the video, the young lady was inches away from the person who was armed with that gun. That action endangered those police officers. and you can't do that as a civilian. And I take my hat off to those who apprehended the suspect, who showed great restraint, to do so without discharging their weapons."

Crum was taken to the hospital and later charged with a misdemeanor obstructing arrest charge.

James faces several charges, including resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.

"You know, it's nerve-wracking situation for the detective in that this person had a loaded firearm on him," Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said. "And this individual tried to obstruct and distract the detective from the person that was in possession of the illegal loaded firearm."

However, Crum's grandmother joined the National Action Network on Wednesday to call out the officer's actions and demand accountability.

"He shouldn't have never, never put his hands on her or any female, he's wrong, he's wrong," Crum's grandmother said. "He cold knocked her out. He's no better than the people whose knocking out people in the streets."

Activists say Kinsey went too far and that he should be better trained to handle a situation like this one.

"You mean to tell me a grown man more than twice her size in weight could not handle a 19-year-old female in a different manner?" said Crum's attorney, Jaime Santana Jr.

Crum's family said they are considering filing a lawsuit, while DiGiacomo said the union is also considering filing a civil lawsuit on behalf of Kinsey.

