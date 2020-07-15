Pets & Animals

Video shows North Carolina kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator

A man kayaking in North Carolina over the weekend had a scary encounter with an alligator and it was all caught on camera.

Peter Joyce put his kayak in near the dam on Lake Waccamaw on Sunday expecting a nice, quiet trip on the river.

That was, until an alligator changed his plans.

"I thought I heard of fish jump to my left," Joyce said. "Turned out not to be a fish. About 3 feet from the kayak I made out the head of the gator and that was it. I had no time to react."

"My mind was playing catch-up at that point," he added. "Basically, when I made out the head toward the front end of the kayak it was kind of just a state of shock. As soon as it hit the kayak and went under I was like, 'what just happened?'"

'I still love sharks': Shark bite victim defends predators while being wheeled into hospital
EMBED More News Videos



The video shows the force of the gator's attack.

It was hard enough to roll the kayak and topple Joyce out.

This wasn't the first time he saw an alligator during a paddling trip but it was the first time one has ever charged at him.

It's given him a newfound respect for the reptile's power.

"You know, usually they would make a splash or they would move and make a ruckus in the water," Joyce said. "But this was a continuous charge from about 20 feet away. So it definitely made me think a little bit differently about what their capabilities are."

And more aware of his surroundings for his next kayak trip.

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
EMBED More News Videos

There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach. But is that what really happened?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncviral videoalligatorviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
NYPD top cop among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
33-year-old targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Reputed MS-13 gang leader could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
Emotional farewell to NYC teen gunned down last month
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
This insect is giving NJ homeowners big headaches
Show More
After COVID shutdown, business booming for dog groomers
Visitors thrilled with reopening of Governors Island to public
COVID News: NYC Triathlon goes virtual amid pandemic
COVID News: LI officials plead for COVID-19 relief funds
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News