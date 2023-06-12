NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced her resignation on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The move came after Sewell met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Her resignation comes about a year and a half after she became the first female commissioner of the department.

She announced her resignation in a letter addressed to her fellow colleagues.

"Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together. I have witnessed your compassion, heroics and selflessness on a daily basis. They have reaffirmed to me, what people around the globe have always known: you are an extraordinary collective of hard working public servants dedicated to the safety of this city, engaging our communities and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world. You and your predecessors are the reason that the NYPD is known as the gold standard in law enforcement. I have had the absolute honor to spend time with our line of duty families. Their loss is immeasurable; their strength is incredible. I thank them for allowing me the privilege to know them and hear the stories of our fallen heroes."

There was no immediate comment from the the Adams administration.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.