In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Goldberg talks to Research Geophysicist Tom Parsons of the United States Geological Survey.

Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg | Is NYC sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With more than one million buildings and weighing nearly 1.7 trillion pounds, is New York City sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers?

A new study suggests it's dropping as much as one to two millimeters per year.

While that may not sound like much now, researchers say every new sky-high addition may only add to the problem.

Future flood risk and rising sea levels are growing threats to a city that's home to more than eight million people.

In this latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg talks to Research Geophysicist Tom Parsons of the United States Geological Survey.

You can watch the complete episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the player on this page, but to enjoy an even better viewing experience, and binge earlier episodes, we invite you to watch on our streaming app, available on whatever device you use to stream. Just search for ABC 7 New York in your preferred app store.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.