Up Close: Senator Booker on significance of Judge Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In the next few months, she will become the 116th justice of the United States Supreme Court, and the first Black woman to wear those robes.

In honor of the historic confirmation, the White House threw a celebration.

Among the many Americans watching all of this was U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, a member of the Senate judiciary committee who gave the impassioned speech during Jackson's brutal confirmation hearing.

Booker joins Up Close to talk about the groundbreaking Senate vote and the meaning behind it.

