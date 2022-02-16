Police release video of suspect wanted for brutally attacking, robbing man in Queens

By Eyewitness News
37-year-old pushed to the ground, robbed during brutal attack in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a brutal attack in Queens that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Monday around 10 p.m., when an unidentified suspect walked up to a 37-year-old man at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Kew Gardens.

New video released by police show the suspect push the victim to the ground.

That 37-year-old was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the ground.

The suspect then went through the man's pockets before fleeing the scene. It's not clear what yet what was stolen.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 to 40 years old.


