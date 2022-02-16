Police release video of suspect wanted for brutally attacking, robbing man in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11549711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two of the eight victims that were forced into prostitution were children in the foster system put in his wife's care. Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth has the details.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a brutal attack in Queens that was caught on camera.The incident happened Monday around 10 p.m., when an unidentified suspect walked up to a 37-year-old man at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Kew Gardens.New video released by police show the suspect push the victim to the ground.That 37-year-old was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the ground.The suspect then went through the man's pockets before fleeing the scene. It's not clear what yet what was stolen.The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he is in critical condition.The suspect is described as approximately 30 to 40 years old.----------