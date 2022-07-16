Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in Florida; 31 oxycodone tablets found, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Kodak Black walks red carpet in Brooklyn

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida, authorities said Friday.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving a purple Dodge Durango with an expired license when Florida Highway Patrol spotted the car had windows tints "which appeared to be darker than the legal limit," police said in a news release. It was also discovered during a records check that the vehicle's registration was expired.

As police searched the car, they found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets of oxycodone, according to the release. Oxycodone is a type of an opioid drug that treats pain and can become highly addictive, according to the CDC.

Black, 25, was taken to the Broward County Jail, where online records show him in custody Saturday morning.

CNN has reached out to Black's attorney and record label for comment.

April 2019: Kodak Black covers face with cash as he leaves jail after arrest for drugs, weapons
EMBED More News Videos

Kodak Black hides face behind wad of cash as he leaves jail.


Black was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida. His breakout hit was "Tunnel Vision," which became his first top 10 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In November 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to knowingly making false written statements when trying to acquire firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

On his last day in office, former President Donald Trump commuted Black's weapons sentence, calling the rapper a "prominent artist and community leader," in a statement released by the White House.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Emma Tucker and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridarapperoxycodone
TOP STORIES
26-year-old woman charged with murder in her mother's death in NYC
Fiery crash with tractor-trailers shuts down lanes on NJ highway
Man arrested in security guard stabbing at NYC bank
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
'Seems like everyone is smoking a joint': Mayor talks odor complaints
75-year-old man thrown to ground during attempted robbery in NYC
Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident by Medical Examiner
Show More
Pilot in custody after allegedly flying intoxicated
New video shows SUV used in shooting of mom pushing stroller
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun with PM storms
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
More TOP STORIES News