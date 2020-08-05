Business

Kraft releasing 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese in 2021

If you love macaroni and cheese but hate waiting until lunchtime to dig into the classic treat, Kraft has a remedy for that.

After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.

Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win. You can also enter to win online.

The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskraftamerican food
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes confirmed in NJ after 1M+ left in dark by Isaias
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble
COVID-19 Updates: UConn cancels football season due to virus
Man killed, woman injured by falling trees in separate incidents in NYC
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
GW Bridge, Cross Bronx Expwy. backup caused by deadly crash
AccuWeather: Humid, breezy after Isaias moves out
Show More
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Suspect arrested for assaulting woman at NJ Staples
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
'Miracle' COVID patient released from hospital after 132-day battle
List: 11 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
More TOP STORIES News