Kraft Mac and Cheese reinvented for Valentine's Day with pink color, candy flavor

Kraft has launched a limited-edition mac and cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the pasta pink.
It also adds hints of sweet candy flavor.
Don't look for it in the grocery store. You have to go to candykraftmacandcheese.com to enter for a chance to win a box.
The product launched Wednesday. Winners must be 18 or older and will receive a box by Feb. 14.
