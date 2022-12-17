Shirleen's mango saffron kulfi from the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Kulfi is a frozen dairy dessert that originated in India. Shirleen adds her own flavors to the sweet treat with an elevated combination of mango and saffron.

Shirleen's mango saffron kulfi

What you'll need

1 cup mango puree

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk or evaporated milk

7 oz condensed milk half can, adjust to taste

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

10 pistachios coarsely powdered

Special equipment

Blender

How to make mango saffron kulfi

1. Add milk, cream, condensed milk, mango puree, cardamom powder, and salt to a blender and blitz until smooth and creamy.

2. Add the coarsely crushed nuts and mix until well combined and your no-cook kulfi mixture is ready!

3. Pour the kulfi mixture into your molds of choice and freeze overnight.

4. For serving, just hold the molds under running water for 10 seconds and the kulfi should slide out easily.

Watch the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off to see Ken Rosato and Shirleen Allicot go head-to-head in the kitchen for the coveted title of best newsroom chef!

