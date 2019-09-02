Labor Day parade in South Plainfield canceled due to security concerns

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The South Plainfield Labor Day parade in New Jersey was canceled Monday due to security concerns over homemade fireworks, police said.The incident involved a resident who makes firework-like devices. A half dozen of the devices were found on his property near a wooded area, which is in proximity to the parade route, authorities said.The resident, 55-year-old Thomas Kaiser, was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose. Authorities anticipate additional charges.The discovery of the devices was made during a separate investigation that was unrelated to the parade.It began Sunday in Monmouth County when a suspicious package with a destructive device was left at Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright, authorities said.An investigation by the Sea Bright Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office led to Kaiser's South Plainfield home.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were scheduled to march in the town's 62nd annual parade.There was no threat to the governor, and it is considered unlikely there was any connection to the parade.----------