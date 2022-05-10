Labor unions rally for workforce housing ahead of hearing on One45 development in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11832385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An adventurous puppy was rescued after it was seen running through the Holland Tunnel on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WABC) -- Two influential labor unions held a rally at City Hall Tuesday to urge the New York City Council to support the One45 development in Harlem.Members of 32BJ and Local 79 discussed the importance of One45 creating workforce housing for Harlem residents making good union wages, and affordable housing for residents earning lower and moderate incomes.Speakers highlighted the One45 project as a model for how neighborhoods across the city can create high-quality workforce housing at rent levels that union members can afford, and help residents stay in neighborhoods where they have lived and worked for years.They say One45 will address a growing need for workforce housing in New York City, as most new housing development projects only provide housing at market rates and at low-income levels through Mandatory Inclusionary Housing.That means households headed by one or two union members cannot qualify for typical Mandatory Inclusionary Housing units and often cannot afford market-rate rents.Union members working to build and maintain new housing in New York City should be able to live there too, they argue.One45 would house a diverse cross-section of New Yorkers, including union workers, formerly homeless seniors, low and moderate-income New Yorkers, and those who can afford market-rate rents.Overall, supporters say One45 will foster a truly mixed-income community.----------